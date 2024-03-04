2024 NFL Draft, Full 3-round mock draft post-Combine: Vikings, Chiefs trade up
- Vikings trade up for a quarterback
- Chiefs get aggressive to draft a Combine standout
- Steelers fill holes in all three rounds
3. Minnesota Vikings (via NE): Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
In my humble opinion, it would be ludicrous for the New England Patriots to forego taking a quarterback at No. 3 in this draft class specifically. Moreover, there are some reports that say the Pats are enamored with Jayden Daniels, who could very well be there for them with the third overall pick. However, I’m not convinced they do take a QB and, with Daniels off the board, that allows us to create some chaos with a trade.
Few teams should be more motivated to make an aggressive trade up into the Top 5 than the Minnesota Vikings. This projected trade might actually be light – even with two first-round picks, and two future Day 2 picks going to New England – but Kwesi Adofo-Mensah still might be willing to do even that.
Though the defense remains a big question mark at several levels, the offense is all but readymade to compete if they can figure out quarterback. There’s almost no world where the Vikings can justify (or financially accomplish) bringing back Kirk Cousins, so that leaves the draft as their best option to find someone who can win behind a good O-line and playing with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson.
So they luck into Drake Maye after trading up with the Patriots. The UNC signal-caller has the prototype build for a QB in addition to plus mobility. When surrounded with better weapons than he was with the Tar Heels and with Kevin O’Connell coaching him up, Maye should develop into a high-end passer at the next level based on his traits, and this is the best possible pairing between team and player.