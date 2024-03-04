2024 NFL Draft, Full 3-round mock draft post-Combine: Vikings, Chiefs trade up
- Vikings trade up for a quarterback
- Chiefs get aggressive to draft a Combine standout
- Steelers fill holes in all three rounds
2. Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
For so long, it’s felt like the general consensus has been pretty easy to come by. The Bears take Caleb Williams at No. 1 followed by the Washington Commanders with the No. 2 overall pick, which the franchise would then use to select Drake Maye. The more we start to hear about the draft and the way the NFL views this class, however, the less certain that possibility seems.
So we’re leaning into that uncertainty with the Commanders nabbing LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels as the second overall pick.
While I still have Maye rated higher than Daniels, it’s easy to see why the Commanders, especially with new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, would be enticed by what the reigning Heisman Trophy winner has to offer. His deep-ball prowess is elite, he has a strong arm, and his mobility is a top-tier weapon that allowed him to punish SEC defenses across all of the 2023 season.
We’ve seen Kingsbury, particularly in the NFL, prefer that mobility when it came to a guy like Kyler Murray. Daniels is a much different player, to be sure, but the more prototypical build of the LSU product could afford the OC in Washington to fully realize his vision for an NFL offense more effectively, especially with Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson in the fold.
This isn’t a guarantee, but it’s starting to look more realistic for the Commanders with each passing day before the draft.