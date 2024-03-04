2024 NFL Draft, Full 3-round mock draft post-Combine: Vikings, Chiefs trade up
- Vikings trade up for a quarterback
- Chiefs get aggressive to draft a Combine standout
- Steelers fill holes in all three rounds
The NFL Combine has come and gone just like that, meaning that the next stop for these prospects, aside from pro days, will be the 2024 NFL Draft when it commences on April 25.
We saw plenty of big-time performances at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. None were bigger than Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy setting the 40-yard dash record, but there was more than that. Chop Robinson wowed with the edge rushers, T’Vondre Sweat was a mountain of a man, as was Amarius Mims. Ladd McConkey proved he’s way more than some expected. And the list goes on.
But what will this all mean for the 2024 NFL Draft? We have some ideas with our post-Combine 2024 NFL mock draft, going through a full three-round projection for all 32 teams to see what their classes could shape up like.
2024 NFL Mock Draft, Post-Combine 3-round projection: Round 1
1. Chicago Bears (via CAR): Caleb Williams, QB, USC
Despite Caleb Williams not testing at the NFL Combine, despite Caleb Williams not undergoing medicals at the NFL Combine, and despite the other contenders atop the quarterback class in the 2024 NFL Draft, there is no change at the top. The Chicago Bears are going to hang onto the pick and take the USC Trojan and 2022 Heisman Trophy winner.
While Williams’ trip to Indianapolis was anything but conventional, he’s clearly confident that he’s going to be the No. 1 overall pick. A prospect doesn’t operate in the manner he did in regards to the general testing protocols of the Combine if that’s not the case.
That’s also a sentiment that was seemingly backed up by the whispers on the ground in Indianapolis. Breaking down some of the buzz at the NFL Combine, PFF’s Trevor Sikkema and NBC Sports’ Connor J. Rogers alluded to the fact that there seems to be an even stronger consensus about Williams as the top quarterback in the draft class than previously perceived.
Williams’ dynamic ability both as a passer and with his legs makes him a truly special prospect. The Bears are going to move on from Justin Fields and turn the page to the USC product, and the fan base should feel fully confident that Williams is the future in Chicago – and make no mistake, that future is extremely bright with him in the building.