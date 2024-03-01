Why Caleb Williams sketchy NFL Combine history won’t deter Bears, top suitors
Caleb Williams is physically at the NFL Scouting Combine but not doing much. Regardless, that shouldn't dishearten the Chicago Bears or other top suitors.
By Lior Lampert
USC’s Caleb Williams has garnered “generational talent” buzz and is widely considered the top prospect entering the 2024 NFL Draft. Not much can dissuade the Chicago Bears (who own the No. 1 overall pick) or any team from selecting Williams, even his sketchy NFL Combine history.
Despite not participating in throwing drills at this year’s combine in Indianapolis, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner is attending the event. While that isn’t uncommon, showing up and refusing to partake in medical exams is unique, to say the least.
Per CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, “One league source believes Williams is the first combine invitee to attend the event after declining the medical exams, which are typically considered to be one of the most essential elements of the combine.”
However, that shouldn’t knock Williams down draft boards or prevent teams from pursuing him.
Caleb Williams sketchy NFL Combine shouldn’t deter teams
In three seasons at college, Williams threw for 10,082 yards while boasting a 93:14 touchdown-to-interception ratio, adding 966 rushing yards and 27 scores through the ground. His track record of success speaks for itself, and he possesses all the physical tools to be an elite NFL quarterback.
At 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, Williams has an 89 athleticism score according to his draft profile on the NFL’s Next Gen Stats score breakdown, ranking first among 2024 quarterback prospects.
Prospects like Williams do not come around often, and with so many quarterback-needy teams near or at the top of the draft board this year, even his less-than-ideal combine outing won’t scare teams away.
Ultimately, where Williams ends up will depend on what the Bears decide to do with the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. With Chicago having the option to pick up quarterback Justin Fields’ fifth-year option, the team could move down and trade the No. 1 overall pick for a massive haul of draft capital and assets.