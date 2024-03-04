2024 NFL Draft, Full 3-round mock draft post-Combine: Vikings, Chiefs trade up
- Vikings trade up for a quarterback
- Chiefs get aggressive to draft a Combine standout
- Steelers fill holes in all three rounds
8. Atlanta Falcons: Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
Despite being theoretically in the range where the Atlanta Falcons could trade up for a quarterback in the draft, this club has long felt more likely to pursue a veteran option in free agency or via the trade market for quite some time. With the roster they have offensively and a new regime headlined by head coach Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, it would make sense.
Kirk Cousins is the apple of many Falcons fans’ eyes as it appears, as mentioned, that his time with the Vikings is coming to a close. There is also the ever-present possibility of trading for Justin Fields as well this offseason. No matter the case, though, it seems to me that the Falcons are more likely to be content taking best available at No. 8 rather than a motivated trade-up candidate for a quarterback.
So in the light of best available, the Falcons take an edge rusher in Dallas Turner who would give the defense something they’ve lacked for essentially a decade. The Alabama product checked all of the boxes in Indianapolis with his explosiveness and speed, showing what he put on tape in college was no fluke.
Atlanta gaining that type of suddenness on the edge could go a long way in allowing Morris to realize his coaching vision for the Falcons quickly and pay big dividends for the defense, especially if the franchise also gets its quarterback addition right.