2024 NFL Draft, Full 3-round mock draft post-Combine: Vikings, Chiefs trade up
- Vikings trade up for a quarterback
- Chiefs get aggressive to draft a Combine standout
- Steelers fill holes in all three rounds
9. Chicago Bears: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
If I had to guess, there is not a more common pairing among mock drafts than the Bears taking Caleb Williams first overall and then turning around with their own Top 10 pick and using it to give the USC quarterback a top-tier wide receiver in Rome Odunze. And after the NFL Combine, the only thing that might keep that from happening is the Washington pass-catcher not falling to No. 9.
Though Odunze didn’t put up the fastest 40, the longest broad jump, or reach his goal of a 6.6-second 3-cone drill time, he checked every single box in Indianapolis. He was plenty fast for a player his size and showed off some impressive explosiveness and movement skills. In the drills, he was also nails as everything went into his hands like a fly on sticky paper.
Chicago’s wide receiver corps is obviously headlined by DJ Moore after the trade for the No. 1 overall pick a year ago, but the options beyond the former Panthers are scarce, especially with the looming (and perhaps likely) departure of Darnell Mooney this offseason. He’s slated to become a free agent.
Odunze is a terrific pairing with Moore, though, as different styles of receiver. Furthermore, the Huskies star that helped lead the program to the CFP National Championship Game has the ability that simply matches up with the creativity and tools that Williams possesses.