2024 NFL mock draft: Quinn Ewers to Vikings, Shedeur Sanders to surprise team
- Bears still have 1-2 picks after first win in nearly a year
- Vikings replace Kirk Cousins with an all-tools QB
- Shedeur Sanders lands in Round 1 with surprise team
There really aren’t too many holes on the 49ers roster that need fixing direly. The defensive front is one of the best in the NFL, the weapons on offense are elite, the linebackers are great, and Brock Purdy might be for real. They would love to upgrade the O-line a bit but the options here aren’t ideal.
So instead, they look to deepen the secondary with a tremendously underrated player in Josh Newton. The leftover from last year’s national runners-up at TCU, the cornerback is a bit small at 5-foot-11 but his coverage ability is evident from the first time you watch him. He does need to become more disciplined at not biting on fakes or double moves but his talent as a corner is undeniable.
For as much as Andy Reid and Brett Veach can try to deny it, they put the Chiefs offense on expert mode with the level of wide receiver depth the team currently has. Kadarius Toney is unreliable and, though there are solid pieces, they’re missing some of the elements that were there when Tyreek Hill was playing.
Xavier Worthy could definitely change that calculus pretty quickly in Kansas City. He’s a speed demon with the extra gear that many guys, even great players, just don’t have. Worthy needs to continue improving as a pass-catcher as he’s struggled with concentration drops, but his talent in this offense with Patrick Mahomes could be a lethal combo.
There’s an argument to be made that the Eagles should be looking for some depth in the draft, specifically on defense as that part of the roster has been hit somewhat hard over the past year. Having said that, they could also make a luxury pick and look to upgrade the offensive weaponry even further.
Ja’Tavion Sanders could be a TE1 in many classes. He has freaky physical traits for a pass-catcher at 6-foot-4, 245 pounds and he can make big plays in space, including after the catch. His frame suggests he also has potential as a blocker, but adding him to Philly might make the offense more dynamic than Dallas Goedert – who is undoubtedly a quality tight end – does right now.