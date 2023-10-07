2024 NFL mock draft: Quinn Ewers to Vikings, Shedeur Sanders to surprise team
- Bears still have 1-2 picks after first win in nearly a year
- Vikings replace Kirk Cousins with an all-tools QB
- Shedeur Sanders lands in Round 1 with surprise team
Perhaps the most consistent part of the Bills defense amid the team’s rise over the years has been the elite safety duo of Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. It’s no secret, however, that both veterans are starting to get a bit older and it might be time for Buffalo to start looking for a contingency plan for when they need to move forward with the position group.
Kamren Kinchens had already flashed a ton of ability but is really starting to look like even more of a complete player for the Hurricanes. His coverage ability in both zone and man situations is incredible, though he does need to work on his tackling as that has been a sore spot since last season.
Based on his potential, there was no shortage of people who believed that Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner was going to be a Top 5 or Top 10 pick in the 2024 draft. That potential is still clearly there, but it does appear that he hasn’t exactly been the game-changer right out of the gate that some hoped.
That works to the benefit of the Bucs here. With Shaq Barrett aging and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka not completely panning out, they need an influx of youth on the defensive front. Turner is extremely toolsy and has a ton of explosiveness off of the edge. Letting Todd Bowels set him up advantageously early in his career in pass-rush situations could help him reach his ceiling.
Another NFL legacy in this class, Kris Jenkins might be the best player in the 2024 NFL Draft class that you might not have heard of. The Michigan product is an absolute force on the interior, showing a terrific blend of size, strength, savvy and burst.
Baltimore’s defense was supposed to be a concern in the 2023 season, but it’s been a strong showing from some unheralded players. Having said that, the Ravens thrived having someone like Calais Campbell on the interior in recent years and Jenkins has the skill set to come in and be that guy pretty quickly for this defense.