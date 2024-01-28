2024 NFL Mock Draft: Seattle Seahawks full 7-round projection in late-January
A full 7-round no-trade mock Draft for the Seattle Seahawks features some of the best and brightest in college football.
Round 5, Pick 150: Javon Foster, Tackle, Missouri
The Seahawks go back to the offensive line in round five, selecting Missouri offensive tackle Javon Foster with the 150th pick. Foster measures 6-5 and 319 pounds. He has long arms but moves a little slower than the team's first-round pick, Latham.
In his last 3 seasons for Missouri, he was on the field for 2,570 snaps. He allowed 7 sacks and 35 quarterback hurries. He loves physicality, usually manhandling his opponents. He is extremely coachable, and always looking to learn how to get better.
He is a little slow in the feet on pass blocking and could be beaten frequently by speed rushers. He can play left tackle at the next level but is better suited for right tackle, so he should pair nicely with JC Latham. A good offensive line coach can get an all-pro production out of Foster.
Round 6, Pick 193: Cedric Johnson, Edge, Mississippi
The Seahawks have a great defensive secondary, and they need players to create pressure, which leads to bad throws. Mississippi edge rusher Cedric Johnson fits the bill. At 6-3 and 265 pounds he is not as long as some of the elite rushers in the NFL. His 4.65 forty time is respectable, but not eye-popping.
Johnson had 34 total pressures and 26 hurries in 2023. In 2022 he had 36 pressures and 22 hurries. He does a great job at pushing quarterbacks and running backs to the sideline on sweep plays. He has good quickness and violent hands but needs to be better with a hand in the dirt. In the passing game, he needs to develop a second and third move if he wants to beat veteran offensive lineman.
Round 7, Pick 232: Kedon Slovis, Quarterback, BYU
Geno Smith will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2025 season, and the team needs to think about a succession plan. The seventh round of the draft isn't usually where you find those, especially at the quarterback position, but BYU signal-caller has steal potential.
Slovis looked to have a high career trajectory after his freshman year at USC. He played in 12 games, completing 71.9% of his passes for 3,496 yards and 30 touchdowns. After two subpar seasons, Slovis transferred to Pittsburgh where he completed just 58.5% of his passes.
He transferred to BYU for a fifth year of eligibility, and again completed less than 60% of his passes (57.5). He has a very quick release and throws a tight spiral, which makes him very accurate on short and intermediate passes. He doesn't have great arm strength on downfield throws, and he goes through his progressions too slowly.
The things he struggles with can be taught, and the things that can't be taught he does really well. He may be a career back, he may end up out of the league after one season, or with the right coaching, he could be a 10-year starter. Low risk, high reward.