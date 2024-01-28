2024 NFL Mock Draft: Seattle Seahawks full 7-round projection in late-January
A full 7-round no-trade mock Draft for the Seattle Seahawks features some of the best and brightest in college football.
Round 3, Pick 81: Tommy Eichenberg, Linebacker, Ohio State
Ohio State has produced a number of solid NFL linebackers. If Bobby Wagner decides to hang up his cleats, rather than return on another team-friendly, one-year deal, Eichenberg will be looked to at the linebacker position for Seattle.
In the last three seasons, he has accumulated 266 total tackles, 21 of those for a loss. He's registered 127 stops and is exceptional versus the run. As a pass rusher, In 2023 he had 11 total pressures and eight quarterback hurries. He struggles in coverage, with opposing quarterbacks having a rating of 100.5 when targeting him.
He should be on the field every day for the Seahawks, but he will be on the bench quickly if he gives up big plays in the passing game. At the very least, he will be a great 2-down situational player.
Round 4, Pick 118: Braden Fiske, Defensive Tackle, Florida State
In round four, the Seahawks get some interior defensive line help to go along with Maason Smith. Florida State lineman Braden Fiske might be a little smaller than Smith, but he's not exactly the runt of the litter, standing 6'5 and weighing in at 297 pounds.
His 40 time won't impress (5.10) but his technique allows him to get to the ball carrier or quarterback. As a fifth-year senior for the Seminoles, Fiske played 737 snaps on defense. He recorded 54 total tackles and 36 stops. As a pass rusher, he created 45 pressures and 32 hurries. He racked up 8 sacks in his final year in Tallahassee.
He does struggle with his tackling technique even when getting to the ball carrier first. He needs to do a better job of wrapping up, and not letting ball carriers get through his arms. He has all the tools he needs otherwise in order to be a long-time fixture at defensive tackle for Seattle.