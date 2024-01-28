2024 NFL Mock Draft: Seattle Seahawks full 7-round projection in late-January
A full 7-round no-trade mock Draft for the Seattle Seahawks features some of the best and brightest in college football.
Round 3, Pick 78: Maason Smith, Defensive Tackle, LSU
With the quarterback secure, the Seahawks turn their attention to the defensive line with their third-round pick. The possibility of losing Leonard Williams, Jarren Reed, and Bryan Mone means they desperately need to fill the defensive tackle role.
Maason Smith has a big frame to fill the role (6-6 and 315 pounds). He only played one game as a sophomore and started every game for the Tigers in 2023. In 532 snaps he created 19 pressures, 15 quarterback hurries, and recorded 2 sacks.
He fits the classic Seahawks mold of a strong and athletic defender. It would benefit him greatly if Seattle can manage to Bring Leonard Williams back, as Smith is a raw prospect, who could use a mentor. Without one, and all the pressure of the interior line falling on him, he may struggle to help the team.