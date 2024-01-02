3 Alabama Crimson Tide players and coaches most to blame for CFP loss to Michigan
With a spot in the CFP Championship Game on the line, Alabama needed more from three key figures in their Rose Bowl loss to Michigan.
Tommy Rees
Anyone who watched Notre Dame's offense under Tommy Rees could have told Nick Saban he was making a mistake bringing him in as offensive coordinator.
Alabama's offense is unimaginative. The Crimson Tide certainly had issues up front with pass protection and run blocking but Rees's scheme and playcalling don't do much to help the quarterback or playmakers play to their strengths. Instead, Rees seemed content to keep knocking his head against the same brick wall.
Even so, the Tide had the chance to do just enough to come away with a victory. The only problem is that Rees was responsible for drawing up the play that would have kept them alive.
Rees could have called a perfect game (he didn't) and he'd still be the most to blame for his fourth down call in overtime. When you're snapping the ball from the three-yard line, running the QB into the teeth of the defense is a colossal mistake.
Some years and in some matchups, Alabama could get away with that horrendous play call by simply dominating up front. They weren't winning those battles against Michigan though. Betting the game and a chance at a national title on bulldozing through the Wolverines in that moment is madness. It's madness that cost the Tide everything.