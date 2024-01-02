3 Alabama Crimson Tide players and coaches most to blame for CFP loss to Michigan
With a spot in the CFP Championship Game on the line, Alabama needed more from three key figures in their Rose Bowl loss to Michigan.
Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele
Alabama's defense had a seven-point lead to protect going into the final minutes of regulation. That's when they were at their worst. All the effort from the first 56 minutes of the game was undone as Michigan drove for touchdowns to first tie and then win the game in overtime.
Everything Kevin Steele tried to do to stop Michigan failed in the most critical moments. It's a shame because the adjustments Alabama made coming out of halftime were immense. They just didn't work so well once the Wolverines made their own adjustments and figured out how to break through again.
Michigan's game-tying drive at the end of regulation was frustrating but the fourth down was converted because of confusion in the secondary and another big play came on an impressive catch from Roman Wilson despite the pass being tipped.
It was the overtime drive that will drive Alabama fans crazy knowing Blake Corum simply tore through the defense in two plays to ultimately win the game. Steele's defense in crunch time had no answers and that's the worst part. Even if the Tide had managed to match Michigan's touchdown in overtime, would Steele have been able to dial up a defense that would have prevented another?