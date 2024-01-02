3 Alabama Crimson Tide players and coaches most to blame for CFP loss to Michigan
With a spot in the CFP Championship Game on the line, Alabama needed more from three key figures in their Rose Bowl loss to Michigan.
The Alabama Crimson Tide very nearly toppled the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff after doing the same in the SEC Championship Game. But as they say, almost only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades.
The Tide fell to Michigan 27-20 in the Rose Bowl on Monday, failing to match Blake Corum's 17-yard touchdown run in overtime.
There are dozens of moments that could have changed the game and every player on the losing side will wonder what more they could have done to get the victory. But blame rests heavier on some shoulders than others.
Quarterback Jalen Milroe
Jalen Milroe has been a warrior for Alabama this year. He engineered one of the great Iron Bowl moments in history and guided the Tide to an epic victory over Georgia in the SEC title game...but he didn't have what was needed to get them to the ultimate mountain top.
You could just as easily point the finger at center Seth McLaughlin, whose low snaps didn't help his quarterback. And you've got to feel for Milroe when his offensive line lost the battle in the trenches and gave up six sacks, but the quarterback played his role in those too. He doesn't seem to recognize pressure and was flummoxed by Michigan's blitzing.
Milroe was at his most effective as a runner, gaining 63 yards on the ground. However, his 116 yards through the air reveals the problem. His inconsistency as a passer cost Alabama, making the Tide one-dimensional and giving Michigan the upper hand throughout the game.
Make no mistake, Milroe was the best quarterback available for the Crimson Tide, but a better quarterback would have been the difference in a game played on a knife's edge.