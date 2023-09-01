3 areas where the Thunder should be drastically improved in 2023-24
The Thunder were a surprising playoff contender last season. With momentum, internal development and some key offseason additions, they could be a monster this year.
By Ian Levy
Areas where the Thunder will improve: 2. Fastbreak points
If there was a signature highlight scenario from Holmgren's brief time at Gonzaga it was probably a huge defensive play followed by a "man did this dude just did this?" one-man fastbreak.
Holmgren should have an enormous impact on the Thunder's rim protection and rebounding but his size and handle also give him a special ability to conjure a fastbreak out of thin air. At Gonzaga that often meant taking it all the way himself but the Thunder are loaded with other creative ball-handlers and finishers who can make sure this isn't a one-man show.
The Thunder generated a ton of turnovers last season but were middle-of-the-pack in fastbreak points per game. One of the reasons is that they only seemed to push the ball after a turnover, finishing the season with the fifth-slowest pace on possessions that came after a defensive rebound.
In Holmgren, Jaylin Williams and Aleksej Pokusevski (who should also be back in the rotation after missing a good chunk of last season with a broken leg), the Thunder have three bigs who are excellent passers and should be extremely dangerous in grab-and-go scenarios. The Thunder are going to be better on the glass and they have the potential to turn those defensive rebounds into a lot more easy points if they're willing to push the pace.