3 Astros to blame after blowout Game 7 loss to Rangers in ALCS
The Houston Astros are eliminated from the postseason after an 11-4 loss to the Texas Rangers in Game 7 of the ALCS. Here are three Astros to blame for the defeat.
By Scott Rogust
Michael Brantley going hitless at worst possible time
The Houston Astros had their chances to get back in the game, even though the scoreboard said otherwise. On the night, the team had 11 runners stranded on base and were 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position. When it comes to who was the worst in those positions, it had to be outfielder Michael Brantley.
Houston's veteran outfielder had three opportunities to drive in runners the entire game. In the first inning, Brantley grounded into a double play with Yordan Alvarez on third base and Jose Abreu on first to close out the frame. Brantley lined out in the bottom of the third with Alvarez on third again to end the inning. Then, in the bottom of the ninth, Brantley popped out with Alex Bregman on second base.
Overall, Brantley was 0-for-3 with four runners in scoring position. On the night, Brantley went 0-for-5 with no strikeouts. In five games played in this ALCS, the outfielder went 2-for-17 with one double, one RBI, and three strikeouts.
It was a series to forget for Brantley, and going hitless in five at-bats in a win-or-go-home game for Houston has to sting tremendously.