3 Astros to blame after blowout Game 7 loss to Rangers in ALCS
The Houston Astros are eliminated from the postseason after an 11-4 loss to the Texas Rangers in Game 7 of the ALCS. Here are three Astros to blame for the defeat.
By Scott Rogust
J.P. France made things worse for Houston when entering in relief
The Houston Astros weren't that far out of getting back into the game, as they entered the top of the fourth inning trailing 4-2. Manager Dusty Baker called upon relief pitcher J.P. France to replace Hunter Brown. Well, France didn't help matters.
France immediately surrendered a single to third baseman Josh Jung but managed to strike out outfielder Leody Taveras. Things only got worse, as France walked Marcus Semien, allowed a single by shortstop Corey Seager, a two-run double by outfielder Evan Carter, and a two-run single by outfielder Adolis Garcia to increase Houston's deficit to 8-2.
That's a brutal stretch for France. After getting designated hitter Mitch Garver to pop out, France was chased from the game on a single by catcher Jonah Heim.
In 0.2 innings, France allowed four earned runs on five hits to increase his ERA to 12.00 this postseason.
France keeping the Astros within two runs would have done wonders for them, as that deficit is nothing for them. Yet, he increased it by four and made a Game 7 victory that much less attainable.