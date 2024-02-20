3 Astros players who could be traded before Opening Day
The Astros could look to shake things up by trading any of these three players ahead of Opening Day.
1) David Hensley could be an Astros trade candidate
In the 2022 season, David Hensley looked like a player who could be a key contributor in the future for the Astros in a utility role. He played just 16 regular season games after getting his first call-up in late August but he had 10 hits in 29 at-bats including four extra-base hits despite starting just seven games.
He'd make the postseason roster that season and start a pair of games in the World Series, recording two hits in seven at-bats in those games. Hensley even began the 2023 season as a starter at second base after Jose Altuve began the year on the Injured List. Unfortunately, he did not take advantage of that opportunity and his time in Houston might be over sooner than anybody expected.
Hensley had just 10 hits in 84 at-bats last season, striking out 35 times in his 94 plate appearances. He saw fairly regular playing time until Altuve returned in mid-May of last season. After Altuve returned, he had just eight plate appearances the rest of the way, failing to record a hit in any of them. He spent most of his time in the minors where he'd post underwhelming numbers.
While Hensley still has an outside shot at securing a bench spot, chances are, he'll open the 2024 season in the minors. With middle infielders like Mauricio Dubon and Grae Kessinger slotted ahead of him on Houston's depth chart and a top prospect like Zach Dezenzo knocking on the door, Hensley might not get another chance anytime soon. If another team out there believes in him, he might be an unexpected trade candidate.