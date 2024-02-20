3 Astros players who could be traded before Opening Day
The Astros could look to shake things up by trading any of these three players ahead of Opening Day.
2) Jon Singleton could be traded by the Astros if he has a rough Spring Training
Jon Singleton was once a top Astros prospect who was expected to be a core piece for their future World Series teams. In fact, the Astros gave him a five-year extension worth eight figures of guaranteed money before he even made it to the big leagues. After finally getting there, Singleton struggled mightily and also had to sit through several drug-related suspensions before the Astros cut bait with him in 2018.
Eight years after appearing in his last MLB game, Singleton found his way back to the majors, this time in a Brewers uniform, this past season. He didn't do much in Milwaukee and was eventually DFA'd. After going unclaimed, Singleton elected free agency and inked a minor league deal with the Astros. After a little over one month in the minors, Singleton got another shot with the Astros, but did little with it.
The 32-year-old slashed .194/.301/.323 with two home runs and 10 RBI in 73 plate appearances with Houston and had just two postseason place appearances. He'll have a shot at earning a bench role with the Astros, and the fact that he's out of minor league options helps his case, but it could also be what leads to an eventual trade.
If the Astros feel that he's not suited to make the team out of Spring Training, they can look to trade him to get something rather than risk losing him for nothing. After all, they did just claim Trey Cabbage off of waivers this offseason who looks like a better, more versatile, and faster version of the power-hitting Singleton. Even if all they can get is cash considerations, that's better than releasing him outright.