3 Astros players who could be traded before Opening Day
The Astros could look to shake things up by trading any of these three players ahead of Opening Day.
The Houston Astros lost a heartbreaking ALCS matchup against their bitter in-state rivals, the Rangers, and have made it clear this offseason that they're aiming higher. The Astros went out and made arguably the most shocking signing of the offseason, bringing in Josh Hader to help form an elite bullpen and push Houston to favorite status to not only win the AL West but potentially the AL Pennant.
On top of their Hader signing, Houston extended their franchise player, Jose Altuve, on a five-year deal. Altuve was set to hit free agency at the end of this season but is now going to be in Houston for possibly the rest of his career.
While Altuve's future is solidified, these three Astros players could be on the chopping block. Their time in Houston might come to a quicker end than they were expecting.
3) Framber Valdez could be a cap casualty as the Astros spend in other areas
By signing Josh Hader, the Astros have made themselves one of, if not the clear favorite to represent the AL in the World Series. Hader joining Ryan Pressly and Bryan Abreu in Houston's bullpen gives them a late-game trio that no other team in the league can match or top.
While the 2024 Astros are scary, even with Altuve inking his extension, there are several key players in need of long-term contracts. Alex Bregman is the one who needs it the soonest as he's a free agent at the end of the season.
After the 2025 season, both Kyle Tucker and Framber Valdez are set to hit free agency. A Tucker trade shouldn't be counted out until he gets paid, but with how much Valdez in particular can bring back with him being one of the best starting pitchers in the league, he's a prime trade candidate.
So many teams need starting pitching, and every team can use a starter of Valdez's caliber. If the Astros chose to place him on the block, they can get an absurd haul in return, helping them potentially extend their window past the 2025 season.
Keeping Bregman, Tucker, and Valdez on top of everyone else Houston has committed to long-term while building a well-rounded team capable of winning the World Series is a daunting task, and is one that feels unlikely to come to fruition. Trading one of those players like Valdez in exchange for several high-level assets to help the Astros compete long-term could make a whole lot of sense.
It's not likely Valdez will be traded, but he could be if there's an offer placed that Houston can't refuse. Anyone without a long-term commitment can feasibly be dealt, and with how valuable pitching is plus Houston's outstanding depth, Valdez might make the most sense as a player who the Astros can trade.