3 Atlanta Braves to blame for miserable Game 1 loss to Phillies in NLDS
The Atlanta Braves lost Game 1 of the NLDS to the Philadelphia Phillies because of an over-tinkering manager and under-performing players.
The Atlanta Braves were an unstoppable force during the regular season. But it's playoff baseball now and if you're not at your best, you're always in danger of going home.
Game 1 of the NLDS reminded the Braves of that as the Phillies pulled off a surprise 3-0 win over Spencer Strider and a shuffled Atlanta lineup.
Before a chance at redemption on Sunday, let's take a look at who dropped the ball for the Braves on Saturday.
3. Sean Murphy
Listen, the catcher interference call was dubious. Fair enough. But the catcher himself did nothing to make it clear he didn't interfere. He didn't argue. He just stood there looking guilty. He was one step away from being that kid in that Pass It On commercial who admits he touched the basketball going out of bounds.
But that was just one element of the catcher's performance. He gave up five stolen bases on the night. Catching JT Realmuto stealing once doesn't make up for that.
Nor was Murphy much help on the offensive end. He went 0-for-3, including striking out once after working his way to a 3-1 count in the fifth inning.
But there were worse performances at the plate...