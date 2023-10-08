3 Atlanta Braves to blame for miserable Game 1 loss to Phillies in NLDS
The Atlanta Braves lost Game 1 of the NLDS to the Philadelphia Phillies because of an over-tinkering manager and under-performing players.
2. Michael Harris II
The entire Braves lineup was the problem on Saturday night. From one to nine, no one delivered the offensive performance necessary for a victory. So we're working from that baseline.
In a sea of bad evenings at the plate, Michael Harris II had the worst. While Ronald Acuña Jr. and Marcel Ozuna also went hitless, they at least made it on base via one walk each. While Ozzie Albies hit into a killer double play in the eighth inning, he at least had a hit and a walk earlier in the game. Harris was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. He did nothing.
Critically, Harris struck out swinging in the fourth inning with the bases loaded. The Braves' best chance to put a run on the board was all for nothing as the Phillies got out of the inning unscathed. At that point, they led by just one.
Any one individual stepping up might have made a difference in the game. No one did. So Harris' sins here were in line with all the rest, but he still needs to do a lot more to justify his place in the lineup.
Speaking of the lineup...