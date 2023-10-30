3 Atlanta Braves who could follow Ron Washington out the door to Houston
Atlanta Braves third base coach Ron Washington has let it be known that he is interested in the Houston Astros managerial vacancy. Who could follow him out the door?
By Mark Powell
Ron Washington could bring Vaughn Grissom to the Astros
It's well known that Washington and Vaughn Grissom are close. Grissom was presumed the Braves shortstop of the future before he lost the job to Orlando Arcia in spring training. Now, Grissom is essentially position-less, and doesn't have a long-term spot on the Atlanta roster. While Alex Anthopoulos won't say it, trading Grissom could be in their best interest, as he's one of their more intriguing assets.
Were Washington to leave for the Astros, they could certainly use Grissom -- but not at shortstop. Jeremy Peña has that position down. However, Houston is a smart organization which recognizes talent. If Grissom is a good clubhouse presence who makes Washington comfortable and has a productive bat, they will find him playing time -- heck, this team employed Martin Maldonado for years!
Grissom is talented, there's no denying it. He can play second base, shortstop, possibly corner outfield and could even learn first base if required. There's real potential available, and Houston should seek it out.