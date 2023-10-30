3 Atlanta Braves who could follow Ron Washington out the door to Houston
Atlanta Braves third base coach Ron Washington has let it be known that he is interested in the Houston Astros managerial vacancy. Who could follow him out the door?
By Mark Powell
Ron Washington should recruit Travis d'Arnaud to Astros
The Braves signed Travis d'Arnaud to a one-year extension through next season so he would avoid the free-agent market this winter. That was smart, as d'Arnaud is arguably the best backup catcher in baseball.
d'Arnaud plays plenty for the Braves, sliding in at DH or catcher depending on who needs an off day. He plays over 100 games a season and is one of the better hitting backstops in the NL. He's also very solid defensively, which would make him an attractive commodity in Houston.
The Astros have to make a tough decision on Martin Maldonado this offseason. Yainer Diaz is still young and relatively inexperienced. Former Houston manager Dusty Baker did not fully trust him for a reason. However, Maldonado hit under the mendoza line. That cannot fly.
d'Arnaud would be costly via trade, but the Astros can afford it, especially as they try to extend their dynasty.