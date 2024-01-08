3 Atlanta Braves who still may not survive the dragged-out MLB offseason
These Braves players have made it this far unscathed, but it's possible they don't survive the offseason.
1) Jackson Stephens' spot is not secure on the Braves roster
The Braves had a solid bullpen last season, and it looks even better now. They re-signed Joe Jimenez and Pierce Johnson, sign Reynaldo Lopez, and traded for Aaron Bummer. Additionally, the Braves will get postseason hero Tyler Matzek back this season to add yet another quality arm.
Having so much depth is a great thing, but not all of these players have options. Jackson Stephens, a pitcher who played a big role in the Braves bullpen in 2022, is one of those players who doesn't have options. He'll get a shot to earn a bullpen spot on the Braves, but Atlanta has players who simply appear to be better pitchers than the 29-year-old veteran.
Dylan Lee and Ray Kerr are two left-handed relievers with options but they're just flat-out better than Stephens who the Braves re-signed this offseason after he had elected free agency after going unclaimed through waivers.
The fact that Stephens passed through waivers earlier this offseason makes it likely that he'll do so again, giving Atlanta no reason to worry about losing him. They can prioritize giving the last spot in the bullpen to the player who deserves it the most. Stephens will get a chance to prove himself, but it feels like Atlanta has better choices.