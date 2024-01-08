3 Atlanta Braves who still may not survive the dragged-out MLB offseason
These Braves players have made it this far unscathed, but it's possible they don't survive the offseason.
2) There's a good chance Forrest Wall isn't on the Braves Opening Day roster
After nearly a decade in the minor leagues, Forrest Wall finally made his MLB debut this past season for the Braves. He was primarily used as a pinch runner and defensive replacement, but Wall did make a couple of starts and wound up recording six hits in 13 at-bats. As fun as it is to see Wall be a career .462 hitter in the majors, the fact is he has an unimpressive .753 OPS in his nine minor league seasons.
As of now, Wall would presumably be Atlanta's fourth outfielder and pinch runner. He wouldn't play much, but the lack of position player depth is jarring, giving Wall an outside shot.
In all likelihood, the Braves are going to sign or trade for a fourth outfielder to take Wall's spot in the majors. As much as Braves fans would love to see players like Adam Duvall, Joc Pederson, or Jorge Soler come back, that spot will presumably be taken by a lower-profile player.
While Wall is fine depth to keep around and can be a weapon in the postseason thanks to his legs, he's not going to be a player Atlanta counts on to be their primary fourth outfielder. Injuries can happen at any moment and Wall could find his way back, but that won't happen without others going down.