3 Atlanta Braves who still may not survive the dragged-out MLB offseason
These Braves players have made it this far unscathed, but it's possible they don't survive the offseason.
The Atlanta Braves have been extremely active this offseason particularly on the trade market, acquiring players like Chris Sale, Jarred Kelenic, Aaron Bummer, and Ray Kerr. The Braves were clearly the best team in baseball during the 2023 regular season, and could be even better in 2024.
Alex Anthopoulos has done mostly all he can do to make this Braves team a juggernaut, but with more than a month left this offseason and several quality players still available, it's impossible to count Atlanta out of making any more big moves. Anthopoulos has surprised before, and will certainly do it again.
These three Braves players are with the team right now and likely have an inside track at an Opening Day roster spot if the season started tomorrow, but there's still a chance that none of them are on the team when the Braves head to Philadelphia for their opener.
3) The Braves can still trade Bryce Elder
The biggest name on this list is Bryce Elder who will presumably be the Braves' fifth starter, but that's certainly not etched into stone. He can lose his spot outright to a player who is already in the Braves organization, or can be traded for an upgrade. Dylan Cease perhaps? Probably not, but not impossible.
Elder's up-and-down 2023 season is why it's hard to know just how much the Braves trust him. He was an all-star after an unbelievable first half, but posted a 5.11 ERA in the second half and got shelled in his one playoff start.
The Braves can use Elder who has had MLB success and has a ton of team control and trade him for an established arm, or they can simply put him up against others in the organization and see how he does. If he struggles like he did down the stretch, there's a good chance he's in AAA and not in the majors.
The Braves have several young arms to get excited about including A.J. Smith-Shawver and Hurston Waldrep who are on the cusp of being major contributors in Atlanta. Elder is replaceable, and there's a chance he does get replaced.