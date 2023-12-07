3 Atlanta Braves who won't be back despite surviving 2023 MLB Winter Meetings
The Atlanta Braves had an active MLB Winter Meetings, and while some players survived the initial roster purge, they will not be on the Opening Day roster.
By Mark Powell
Braves who won't be back: Forrest Wall
Forrest Wall is listed on the MLB roster on the Braves official website, but it's unlikely he sees much time in Atlanta, especially as early as Opening Day. Before Atlanta acquired Kelenic, Wall was thought of as a potential depth play in left field if the Braves needed him. With the acquisition of Kelenic, he is no longer needed.
Wall is a solid minor-league bat who brings an obvious attribute to the table -- his speed. On an expanded roster, perhaps there is room for him as a pinch runner on a less-talented team. In the ATL, he doesn't bring nearly as much value since he hasn't proven to be a capable hitter. Just last season Wall was brought up as a depth outfielder last season. Ideally, Alex Anthopoulos will add even more players capable of contributing as a corner outfielder as the offseason goes along.
Atlanta has already signed Leury Garcia at the MLB Winter Meetings. Garcia should not start for the Braves, but he could very well slot in above Wall in the organizational depth chart.