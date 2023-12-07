3 Atlanta Braves who won't be back despite surviving 2023 MLB Winter Meetings
The Atlanta Braves had an active MLB Winter Meetings, and while some players survived the initial roster purge, they will not be on the Opening Day roster.
By Mark Powell
While the MLB Winter Meetings is now finally behind us, the offseason has just begun. The Braves pulled off the first stunning trade of the week, acquiring Jarred Kelenic, Marco Gonzales and more from the Seattle Mariners. Seattle was willing to part ways with Kelenic in part to get Gonzales off the books.
In turn, the Braves have since traded Gonzales and cash considerations to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Gonzales was never a long-term ploy for Atlanta, as he finished his last full season with an ERA well over five. Atlanta has work to do in their starting rotation, which insider Robert Murray hinted at on Thursday.
"The Braves have yet to land a top-tier starting pitcher in the free-agent market. Sources tell me that they are still active in their search for pitching. The Braves rotation of Max Fried, Spencer Strider, Charlie Morton and Bryce Elder is among the best in the National League. They could use at least one more starter, however, to fill things out," Murray suggested.
How the Braves will go about adding to their rotation is not clear, but they have been connected to the likes of Dylan Cease and Tyler Glasnow via trade, as well as any number of free-agent starting pitchers.
Some of the players on this list could be traded, while others simply don't make the cut because the Braves have one of the more talented rosters in the big leagues.
Braves who won't be back: Evan White
The Braves acquired Evan White in the Jarred Kelenic trade, and have since outrighted him to the minor leagues. White primarily plays first base, a position where Atlanta has plenty of depth with Matt Olson and Austin Riley, who can play either corner. Even Travis d'Arnaud, a catcher and DH, can slot in at first base if needed.
This is why White was sent to Triple-A Gwinnett, where he will likely remain until further notice. It's unclear if White will receive an MLB spring training invite. If he does not, he could very well ask for his release so he can sign with another team.
White is a former first-round pick of the Seattle Mariners back in 2017. He clearly has some potential, but has yet to live up to those expectations. If he absolutely rakes in Gwinnett this season, then perhaps he could receive a call-up for depth reasons. If not, he is nothing more than a minor-league bat in this organization.