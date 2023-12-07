What I heard at MLB Winter Meetings: Braves, Brewers stars, Pirates plans, more
What FanSided Insider Robert Murray heard on the final day at the MLB Winter Meetings
The final day at the MLB Winter Meetings was by far the most entertaining, as Juan Soto and Trent Grisham were traded from the San Diego Padres to the New York Yankees on Wednesday night. When the trade was officially agreed upon, Brian Cashman and the Yankees sent five players back the other way, highlighted by pitcher Michael King and top-100 prospect Drew Thorpe.
The Soto trade is all but guaranteed to alter the AL East landscape, even if only for one season, as the Scott Boras client is only signed through 2024.
The Soto trade overshadowed the decision by free-agent pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, who signed a multiyear contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Beyond those two rather large moves, the rest of the MLB Winter Meetings served as a hornet's nest for speculation. The market for Shohei Ohtani is largely speculative, with the player's camp and interested camps largely keeping matters quiet. The trade market, which features several high-profile stars, also hasn't moved much outside of Soto.
Expect the Atlanta Braves to be active in their search for pitching
The Braves have yet to land a top-tier starting pitcher in the free-agent market. Sources tell me that they are still active in their search for pitching. The Braves rotation of Max Fried, Spencer Strider, Charlie Morton and Bryce Elder is among the best in the National League. They could use at least one more starter, however, to fill things out.
Pirates, Angels seek starting pitching
The Pittsburgh Pirates added Marco Gonzales via trade this week, but beyond he and Mitch Keller their rotation leaves much to be desired. Expect the Pirates to be in on a free-agent starter. Jack Flaherty is a potential fit, among others.
The Angels could also make a move for a starter. While Anaheim has yet to be ruled out for Shohei Ohtani, the two-way star won't pitch in 2024 even should he remain with the Halos. Because of this, Perry Minasian will explore other options.
Will the Brewers trade Corbin Burnes or Willy Adames?
Brewers general manager Matt Arnold expects to have both Burnes and Adames on the Opening Day roster, which would be a welcome sight in Milwaukee after losing Craig Counsell to the Cubs. Both Adames and Burnes have just one year left on their respective contracts. Burnes and the Brewers looked on the outs in spring training last year over an arbitration dispute. Adames, meanwhile, is coming off a down year and may have hurt his trade value as a result.
Brewers, Marlins are among many teams on Isiah Kiner-Falefa
While not the biggest name on the free-agent market, Isiah Kiner-Falefa can play three positions (including two on the infield) and is a former gold glover. The Yankees were not pleased enough with his ability at the plate, but he could surely find a home elsewhere. The Brewers and Marlins are both interested in his services, among others.