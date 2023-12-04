What I'm hearing from the MLB Winter Meetings: Braves, Brewers, pitching market, more
What FanSided Insider Robert Murray is hearing from the MLB Winter Meetings on Monday.
NASHVILLE — As the dust settles from a surprising Sunday night trade involving the Atlanta Braves and Seattle Mariners, FanSided has boots on the ground at the MLB Winter Meetings. Some of the biggest names in baseball could be on the move this week, including Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and more.
However, the first big swing of the week came from Alex Anthopoulos, who pulled another rabbit out of his hat in the former of a late-night trade involving the Seattle Mariners. Seattle traded away outfielder Jarred Kelenic (a former top prospect), pitcher Marco Gonzales and first baseman Evan White.
It's unclear which direction the Braves and Mariners will go from here, but that's where Robert Murray comes in.
Atlanta Braves likely are not done
The Braves did acquire Gonzales in their trade with Seattle, but Anthopoulos still has one eye on the starting pitching market, especially after they solved their left field conundrum on Sunday. Recent reports by David O'Brien suggest Kelenic will at the very least platoon in that corner outfield spot next season.
Per Murray, the Braves could make a move for another starter before this offseason is up, which shouldn't come as a major shock. Gonzales had a 5.22 ERA last season in limited playing time.
Milwaukee Brewers take a flyer on Joe Ross
The Brewers took a flyer on starting pitcher Joe Ross, who hasn't pitched since 2021. Ross underwent Tommy John surgery in 2022, which is why he didn't pitch last season.
Ross was able to get back on the mound for the San Francisco Giants in 2023, but in the minor leagues. He had an ERA of 5.14 in eight appearances.
MLB Rumors: Starting pitching market is active
As mentioned on The Baseball Insiders podcast, the starting pitching market is active at the start of the winter meetings. The Braves, Red Sox, Reds, Diamondbacks and more are all reportedly in on starting pitching. The reliever market, led by Josh Hader, is also expected to heat up this week. Expect the prices to be high for reliable starting pitching, specifically.
Where will Seth Lugo land?
With a litany of starting pitchers expected to sign at the winter meetings, a name to watch is Seth Lugo. Lugo, who declined his player option with the San Diego Padres to pursue a larger contract on the open market, is expected to receive a three-to-four year deal, per sources. Lugo finished last season with an 8-7 record and a 3.57 ERA. For pitching-needy teams -- of which there are many -- Lugo makes a lot of sense as a middle-of-the-rotation target.