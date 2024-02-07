3 Baltimore Orioles who won’t make the MLB roster after Corbin Burnes trade
It's hard seeing these three players making the MLB roster after the Orioles traded for Corbin Burnes.
The Baltimore Orioles are all-in. They acquired Corbin Burnes for a package many teams should be kicking themselves over, and are now not only the presumptive favorites to win the AL East, but could be the favorites to win the AL Pennant.
Burnes fills the one gaping hole Baltimore had on their roster heading into the offseason, and is the leader of one of the best trios in the game joined by Kyle Bradish and Grayson Rodriguez. Suddenly, their rotation is now a strength. Something all AL teams should fear.
With the Burnes addition, Baltimore's rotation appears set, which means these three Orioles players will see their chances of making the MLB roster go from fairly high to almost non-existent.
3) Cole Irvin won't make the Orioles roster after the Corbin Burnes trade
Cole Irvin was likely the favorite to serve as Baltimore's fifth starter to begin this upcoming season, but with the Burnes addition, his path to the majors is less than clear.
He began last season as a member of their rotation after being acquired in an offseason trade with Oakland but was sent down after making just three starts as he struggled mightily. He'd spend his entire season going up and down between the majors and minors, but did finish strongly to round out the year.
From August 1 through the end of the regular season, Irvin made 11 appearances (four starts) and posted a 2.43 ERA. That strong finish gave him what felt like a real shot at making the rotation for this upcoming season, but with Burnes added there's simply no room.
Irvin could appear out of the bullpen for Baltimore as he did a good amount last season, but 77 of his 105 MLB appearances have been as a starter, and he might be more useful in a depth role. The problem with that, of course, is that Irvin is out of options, meaning he'd have to clear waivers to be sent to the minors. It's possible Baltimore could look for trades, but it's pretty clear that he doesn't have an ideal spot on this roster when healthy.