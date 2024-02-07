3 Baltimore Orioles who won’t make the MLB roster after Corbin Burnes trade
It's hard seeing these three players making the MLB roster after the Orioles traded for Corbin Burnes.
2) Jonathan Heasley looks like a depth starter for the Orioles after the Corbin Burnes trade
The Burnes trade is obviously the biggest one Baltimore has made this offseason, but before that, the biggest trade Mike Elias had made this winter was one with Kansas City which netted them Jonathan Heasley. The Orioles sent a pitching prospect to Kansas City to acquire Heasley, who looks like nothing more than a depth piece after the Burnes deal.
Like Irvin, Heasley has spent the majority of his MLB career serving as a starting pitcher, making as many as 21 starts in a single season. That season came in 2022 but saw him post an ERA of 5.28 in those 21 starts. With Heasley showing he isn't really good enough to be a MLB starting pitcher, all 12 of his appearances last season came in relief. He didn't fare much better in that role, posting a 7.20 ERA in 15 innings pitched.
Heasley was acquired for a reason. While his MLB numbers have been less than spectacular, Baltimore sees something in him to have made them want to trade for him. With that in mind, Heasley competing for the fifth starter spot didn't seem to be out of the question. Now that Burnes is in Baltimore, he's got almost no shot at making the roster at all.
Dean Kremer has that fifth starter spot solidified, leaving Heasley and other bubble starters to fight for a bullpen spot. The problem with that is Baltimore's bullpen is pretty good, and doesn't have much room for added arms. Heasley could be pitching depth that they'll use down the line, but it doesn't feel like he's got much of a shot at going north with the MLB team on Opening Day.