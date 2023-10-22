3 Bears players whose trade value will never be higher after surprising win
Tyson Bagent came in and delivered a resounding win for the Chicago Bears, a game that could raise the trade value for key pieces down the stretch.
2. Darnell Mooney, WR
For as well as Bagent played in his NFL debut, the numbers for the rookie quarterback weren't overly impressive. Yes, he completed 21-of-29 passes, but he did so for only 162 yards and a touchdown. Thus, there really wasn't a wide receiver or pass-catcher who had an otherworldly day statistically.
DJ Moore, as has been the norm this season, led the way in both receptions (8) and yards (54) while running back D'Onta Foreman caught the only touchdown pass on the day -- adding to his three-score day after rushing for two as well. However, it's hard not to look at former fifth-round pick Darnell Mooney after a solid game and think that now might be the best time to move him.
Mooney had a solid day at the office for the Bears, hauling in all four of his targets for 32 yards on the day. With a long of only 11 yards too, the soon-to-be 26-year-old was consistent in his work as part of the passing game as well. He also added a two-yard carry on the day, though that might be negligible.
Having said that, by insisting on getting Moore this offseason in the Panthers trade up for the No. 1 pick, it's been clear that the Bears are dissatisfied with the state of the wide receiver room. Mooney has been part of that, but he's also at the end of his rookie contract this season. Would a team who has been unhappy with the results in Mooney's career to this point really want to sign him to an extension?
That seems unlikely from where I'm sitting. So with Mooney showing out well in this game, which comes after hauling in a 39-yard reception in the previous game (a loss to the Vikings), perhaps the Bears could find one of the many receiver-needy teams in the league to bite on a trade instead of losing him for nothing in the offseason.