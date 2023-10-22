3 Bears players whose trade value will never be higher after surprising win
Tyson Bagent came in and delivered a resounding win for the Chicago Bears, a game that could raise the trade value for key pieces down the stretch.
1. Jaylon Johnson, CB
One of the big names to emerge as a likely trade chip for the Bears at the deadline recently has been 2020 second-round pick Jaylon Johnson. ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported that the Bears hadn't yet fielded calls on Johnson, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, but that he is already garnering interest around the league.
There are arguments to both sides regarding whether or not Chicago should trade Johnson. On one hand, he's graded out as one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL this season, 10th to be exact according to PFF. He's a player who could be worth re-signing as a future cornerstone for the Bears defense. On the other hand, however, that also means he could be the franchise's most valuable trade asset right now.
And if that latter part was already the case, it's even more so after Sunday. Johnson was all over the field in coverage against the Raiders. Yes, it was against Brian Hoyer at quarterback for Vegas, but Johnson ended the day with two interceptions, one of which was a pick-six, along with two pass defenses and three total tackles for the game.
Whether it would be a rental or a team looking to have him for the rest of this season and then re-sign him, Johnson could have a lucrative trade market should the Bears end up putting him on the block. After the win over the Raiders and how heavily Johnson contributed to that, though, his value might even be higher than it already was.