3 Bears that won't make it easy for Chicago to get the No. 1 pick
The Chicago Bears broke their losing streak and logged their first win of 2023 thanks to a big performance from Justin Fields and others.
No one expected the Bears to go into Washington on Thursday Night Football and put up 40 points against the Commanders' defense. Yet here we are, looking at a 40-20 victory for the Chicago Bears.
The night couldn't have gone better for Justin Fields and company. The only downside to the emphatic romp is the Bears being one step further from locking in the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
While Chicago remains in play for the worst record in the NFL and the draft pick that comes with it, it will be far from a sure thing if the team keeps playing the way they did against Washington.
Bears that quieted the doubters on Thursday Night Football
3. DeMarcus Walker
The whole Bears defensive front came to play against the Commanders, sacking Sam Howell five times and providing more pressure than that throughout the game. So everyone up front deserves plaudits. The standout we've chosen to highlight is DeMarcus Walker, who logged one sack, two tackles for loss and QB hits on the night.
Walker has struggled with missed tackles at times this season but he was in the right spots on Thursday Night Football and made the plays that he needed to make, even if he did have a notable miss.
On the whole, Walker played with confidence and was representative of a Bears defense that wasn't always perfect but got the job in the end.
A defensive front getting to the quarterback like that consistently will mean more wins for Chicago.
Someone else also took care of business...