3 Bears that won't make it easy for Chicago to get the No. 1 pick
The Chicago Bears broke their losing streak and logged their first win of 2023 thanks to a big performance from Justin Fields and others.
1. DJ Moore
It's no surprise that Justin Fields' best games are coinciding with DJ Moore finding his groove in 2023. And Moore was certainly in the groove on Thursday Night Football.
Moore exploded for 230 yards and three touchdowns on eight receptions. He was just on another level. The Commanders secondary had no chance against him whether he was going long or making moves after the catch.
The wild thing about Moore's 230 yards is he had an even longer gain cut short because the refs ruled he had stepped out of bounds. Good luck finding the angle that supports the idea that he actually stepped out though. There's a good chance he'd have added a fourth touchdown if that whistle hadn't blown.
When the Bears added Moore via the trade for the No. 1 pick with the Panthers, they saw him as a star wide receiver to help unlock Fields' potential. His career-high receiving in Carolina was 157 yards. He'd never caught more than two touchdowns in an NFL game.
A career-best performance was just what the Bears needed to end their long losing streak. Chicago can't expect him to recreate this exact performance every week, but when he's playing like this, winning gets a whole lot easier.