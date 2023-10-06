3 Bears that won't make it easy for Chicago to get the No. 1 pick
The Chicago Bears broke their losing streak and logged their first win of 2023 thanks to a big performance from Justin Fields and others.
2. Justin Fields
We see you Justin Fields.
The Bears quarterback was the subject of ridicule in the opening weeks of the season. Then he caused a stir by commenting on Chicago's coaching. Everything about his career looked like it was rolling downhill toward certain disaster.
But the seeds of something more positive were planted early against the Broncos and they blossomed in full on Thursday Night Football against the Commanders. Fields, the one who carried so much potential at the start of his career, stepped all the way up.
The quarterback made all the throws in the first half. He led his team to touchdowns, hitting his receivers downfield and carrying the ball when he needed to. And while things were a bit more shaky in the second half, he didn't make any major mistakes and made sure the Bears were in a position to pull away for a comfortable lead.
On Thursday, Fields was 15-of-29 for 282 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 9.7 yards per attempt. He rushed for 57 yards and committed no turnovers.
And over the last two weeks, he's thrown eight touchdown passes with just one interception. His passer rating is 131.3.
Those kinds of numbers helped the Bears break their losing streak and if he continues on this path, wins will keep coming.
It helps having a playmaker to help the offense get going...