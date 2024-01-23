3 Bengals players who can join Brian Callahan on Titans
Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is heading to Tennessee to be the next head coach of the Titans. Could these three Bengals players follow him?
By Lior Lampert
1. Tee Higgins
With 2021 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Ja’Marr Chase entering the final year of his rookie deal and becoming eligible for a contract extension, Tee Higgins may be the one who gets the short end of the stick.
Higgins is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason after he and the Bengals failed to come to terms on a contract extension before the 2023 campaign began. Despite dealing with injuries throughout this season, Higgins is expected to receive a lucrative contract, whether it be from Cincy or another franchise.
In each of his first three seasons as a pro, Higgins recorded at least 65 receptions, 900 yards, and six touchdowns, including consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns in 2021 and 2022. He and Chase have formed arguably the most dynamic receiving tandem in the NFL, with Boyd rounding out what may be the league’s most talented trio of pass-catchers.
Not only can Higgins likely command more money elsewhere given the Bengals’ decision to prioritize signing Chase to a long-term deal, but he can also earn a larger piece of an offensive pie to prove he is a true No. 1 receiver.
While Higgins would have to share targets with former All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins, the Titans have no contractual ties to the 31-year-old pass-catcher beyond 2024.
Similar to Boyd, Callahan can offer Higgins the chance to operate as a focal point of his new offense alongside a young quarterback in Will Levis who showed flashes of special arm talent as a rookie in 2023.