3 Bengals players who can join Brian Callahan on Titans
Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is heading to Tennessee to be the next head coach of the Titans. Could these three Bengals players follow him?
By Lior Lampert
2. Jonah Williams
Since being selected eleventh overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, Jonah Williams has been graded as a plus offensive tackle, according to PFF. Now, he is slated to hit unrestricted free agency this offseason after a turbulent fifth year with the franchise.
Williams requested a trade last offseason after the Bengals acquired Orlando Brown Jr. to be their starting left tackle, forcing the former to move to the right side of the offensive line. With that in mind, Callahan could sway the former first-round pick to sign with the Titans to be their blindside tackle alongside stud guard Peter Skoronski.
In 2023, the Titans were tied for second-to-last with three other teams (Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders, and New York Jets) for most sacks allowed per game (3.8). Williams would fill an immediate need for a Tennessee offensive line that struggled mightily against opposing pass-rushers.
Turning 27 next season, Williams still has plenty of gas left in the tank and could continue to improve with time. Over the past three seasons, he has started 49 out of 50 possible games for the Bengals.
Given how things unfolded between Williams and the Bengals last offseason combined with the Titans' holes across the offensive line, he and Callahan reuniting in Tennessee makes a lot of sense for both sides.