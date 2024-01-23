3 Bengals players who can join Brian Callahan on Titans
Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is heading to Tennessee to be the next head coach of the Titans. Could these three Bengals players follow him?
By Lior Lampert
After a disappointing 2023 season that resulted in the team’s second consecutive losing season, the Tennessee Titans elected to part ways with 2021 AP Coach of the Year Mike Vrabel. In his place, the Titans plan to name Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as their next head coach.
ESPN’s Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that the Titans and Callahan are working to finalize a deal to make him the heir to Vrabel’s throne.
After spending the past five seasons in Cincy alongside the likes of head coach Zac Taylor and quarterback Joe Burrow, Callahan has earned the opportunity to work with 2023 second-round pick and potential franchise signal-caller Will Levis in Tennessee.
Could we see pending Bengals free agents follow Callahan and play for the Titans this offseason? It wouldn’t be shocking to see any if not all of these players join their soon-to-be former offensive coordinator once a deal is in place.
3. Tyler Boyd
The Bengals are the only team Tyler Boyd has ever known since they selected him in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Before Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Burrow were ever in town, Boyd was a focal point of the offense.
Boyd recorded 75-plus catches in three straight seasons from 2018-20, including consecutive 1,000-plus yard receiving campaigns during that stretch. Since the arrival of the aforementioned players, Boyd’s role has diminished. However, it’s not because of talent — he simply lacks opportunities on an offense that features two additional wide receivers who command targets at a high rate.
Tennessee does not have depth at the receiver position the way the Bengals do, which could be Callahan’s elevator pitch to Boyd. Aside from veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, the Titans are thin on reliable pass-catchers. Former first-round pick Treylon Burks has dealt with injuries throughout his first two seasons and tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo hasn’t developed into an every-down player yet.
Set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, Boyd’s track record and familiarity with Callahan could immediately slide in as the No. 2 receiving option in Tennessee if he decides to follow his offensive coordinator and sign with the Titans.