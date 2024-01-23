Titans zero in Brian Callahan as new head coach: Best memes and tweets from torn fans
The Tennessee Titans plan to make Brian Callahan their next head coach, and social media doesn't know how to feel about it.
By Lior Lampert
After making the shocking decision to relieve former head coach Mike Vrabel of his duties, the Tennessee Titans have officially zeroed in on his successor, naming Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan to be their next coach.
Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Titans brought in Callahan for a second interview today and now aren’t “letting him out of the building.” After spending the past five seasons in Cincy working with quarterback Joe Burrow and company alongside head coach Zac Taylor, Callahan finally gets his shot.
Based on Pelissero’s reporting, it seems as though Callahan made a lasting impression on Tennessee's front office to the point they feel comfortable moving forward with him as their head coach. However, reviews on social media seem to be mixed, especially because the Titans decided to move on from an established head coach like Vrabel.
Who is Brian Callahan?
Turning 40 years old in June, Callahan will be one of the youngest head coaches in the NFL. Before spending the past five seasons with Burrow, Taylor, and the Bengals, he spent three seasons as a quarterbacks coach for the Detroit Lions and Oakland Raiders. From 2010-15, Callahan served various positions throughout the Denver Broncos coaching staff, most notably spending three seasons as an offensive assistant.
Tennessee Titans plan to hire Brian Callahan as head coach: Memes, reactions
Callahan is slated to become the third head coach hired in this offseason coaching cycle that saw a quarter of the league have vacancies, joining Jerod Mayo (New England Patriots) and Antonio Pierce (Las Vegas Raiders). However, those two were widely expected to be hired by their respective teams for some time. The Titans' decision to bring in Callahan comes as more of a surprise, another reason why the reactions are so split.
Callahan was one of a few coaches set to meet with Tennessee for a second round, including Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown and Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.
Alas, the Titans are electing to roll with Callahan in hopes that he can unlock the raw talent of 2023 second-round pick Will Levis to become the franchise quarterback.