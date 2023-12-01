3 best destinations for Zach Ertz once he clears waivers
The Arizona Cardinals waived Zach Ertz so he can sign with a contender. Here are a few potential landing spots.
2. Zach Ertz could find opportunity with the Denver Broncos
Don't look now, but the Denver Broncos are... good? Like, five straight wins good. With victories over the Chiefs, Bills, and Browns good. It would appear the Sean Payton investment is starting to pay off, and the Broncos are well-positioned for a wild card push as a result.
The goal for Ertz will be to play meaningful football down the stretch. Denver is going to need every win over the season's final six weeks. Russell Wilson has been easy to pick on since his arrival in Denver, but he's playing rock-solid football right now. During the Broncos' win streak, Wilson has completed 71.6 percent of his passes for 894 yards, eight touchdowns, and zero interceptions.
Also, this is another prime opportunity for Ertz to not only sign with a winner, but to get on the field. Denver's primary pass-catching tight end is Adam Trautman, who has accumulated 16 receptions, 125 yards, and two scores in 11 games (eight starts). Not exactly prolific. There would be a legitimate path to TE1 duties for Ertz, whose veteran savvy could appeal to Payton.
The Broncos are a bottom-eight team in passing yards per game this season, but the recent success of Wilson — especially in terms of efficiency — should have fans more confident than ever in Denver's ability to make noise. Ertz is a legitimate weapon who could break off chunk gains for a flimsy Broncos pass-catching corps.