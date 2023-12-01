3 best destinations for Zach Ertz once he clears waivers
The Arizona Cardinals waived Zach Ertz so he can sign with a contender. Here are a few potential landing spots.
1. A Philadelphia Eagles reunion just feels right for Zach Ertz
Sometimes, one must accept fate. Zach Ertz left the Eagles midway through the 2021 season in rather unceremonious fashion. Philadelphia has since invested fully in Dallas Goedert as TE1. He has 38 catches for 410 yards and two scores in nine starts. Nick Sirianni and the Eagles love to incorperate the tight end; Goedert has, in many ways, followed in Ertz's footsteps.
Despite any uncomfortable feelings stemming from Ertz's departure, one has to imagine the two sides can come together harmoniously in 2023. Ertz wouldn't have the same volume of opportunity in Philadelphia has he would in Denver or Miami, but he would be in a comfortable spot — in a system he knows, with a quarterback he can trust.
Ertz would still be a candidate for significant reps as Goedert's change-of-pace backup. Plus, there's the simple winning factor. At 10-1, it's hard to argue for any team other than Philadelphia as the "best" team in the NFL right now. If Ertz wants to finish the season on a contender, the Eagles are his best bet for another Super Bowl. It would be mighty special to win a second ring in that city.
He has a deep connection with Philadelphia, the organization, and the fanbase. If Ertz is willing to swallow his pride — he was already being vastly out-gained by Trey McBride in Arizona — the Eagles are the best landing spot. It's where he should be, you know.