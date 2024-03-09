3 best free-agent destinations for Broncos Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons
Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons is on the open market and will have plenty of suitors, but these are the three best free-agent destinations for the former Denver Bronco following his release from the team.
By Lior Lampert
1. Detroit Lions
Any time a high-profile defensive back becomes available this offseason, the Detroit Lions will almost certainly be listed as a potential suitor. The Lions reached the NFC Championship Game for the first time in over 30 years despite their secondary woes.
Detroit ranked 31st in passing yards per game allowed to opponents (257.0) 30th in yards per pass attempt (7.4) this past season and have a vacancy at one of their safety spots after releasing veteran Tracy Walker.
A team with an abundance of cap space that is looking to repeat last year’s performance in hopes of reaching their first Super Bowl in franchise history and has a glaring need for playmakers on the back end of the defensive unit, Detroit is the ideal landing spot for Simmons.
With Aidan Hutchinson, Alim McNeill, and company wreaking havoc along the defensive line and generating pressure against opposing quarterbacks at a high rate, having a ballhawk like Simmons in the secondary will generate turnovers. No player has more interceptions (30) than the former Bronco since he entered the league in 2016.
It should be noted that the looming long-term contract extension of quarterback Jared Goff will impact how the Lions operate this offseason.