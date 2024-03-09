3 best free-agent destinations for Broncos Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons
Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons is on the open market and will have plenty of suitors, but these are the three best free-agent destinations for the former Denver Bronco following his release from the team.
By Lior Lampert
2. Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has hinted at the idea of making a splash trade and turning draft capital into veteran players, but why not make a flashy signing like Simmons that won’t cost any additional assets other than a contract offer?
However, the Packers are cap-strapped as they enter the new league year, which could complicate matters. Green Bay has roughly $12 million in cap space… before they sign quarterback Jordan Love to a contract projected to be worth $200 million.
With their starting safety tandem consisting of 2019 first-round pick Darnell Savage and Jonathan Owens slated to hit unrestricted free agency, Simmons fills a need while simultaneously providing an immediate upgrade to the position.
After being the youngest franchise to win a playoff game since the 1970 NFL/AFL merger in 2023, adding a talented and experienced player like Simmons into the mix to lead the secondary could go a long way for a team that is quickly on the rise.
A defensive backs room consisting of Simmons, Jaire Alexander, and Eric Stokes would be amongst the league’s best, solidifying a defensive unit that boasts a talented front seven led by Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark and linebacker Rashan Gary.