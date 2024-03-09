3 best free-agent destinations for Broncos Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons
Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons is on the open market and will have plenty of suitors, but these are the three best free-agent destinations for the former Denver Bronco following his release from the team.
By Lior Lampert
The Denver Broncos are paying for their decision to sign quarterback Russell Wilson to a five-year $242.5 million contract in 2022 in various ways, including being put in a brutal salary cap situation that forced their hand to release Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons.
The Broncos cleared $14.5 million of cap space, but they lost one of the league’s best safeties who has been named an AP Second Team All-Pro in four of the past five seasons and a central cog of the team’s defensive unit.
Still playing at a high level, Simmons recorded 70 combined tackles, eight pass deflections, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a sack, showcasing his versatile skill set as a capable defender against the run and pass.
While his time in Denver is over after an impressive eight-year stint, Simmons has plenty left in the tank to offer and should have several suitors as we approach the free agency and the new league year, with these three teams serving as the best free-agent destinations for the talented veteran.
3. Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles flamed out over the final two months of the season, losing five of their last six regular season games after a 10-1 start, ceding home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs and being eliminated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Their inability to defend against the pass played a critical role in the team’s fall from grace.
Philadelphia ranked 31st in passing touchdowns per game allowed (2.1) and 30th in passing yards allowed (255.7) while boasting the league’s third-highest passer rating allowed to opponents (98.8). In other words, the Eagles could desperately use secondary help.
Simmons, who can play either safety position, would slot into the team’s starting free safety role alongside defensive back Reed Blankenship after the team’s recent decision to part ways with former All-Pro Kevin Byard.
The Eagles traded for Byard ahead of last year’s trade deadline to bolster the back end of their defense but is now on the open market after failing to leave his mark in Philadelphia, paving the way for Simmons to slide in and take his spot.
With roughly $40 million in cap space, the Eagles have the financial resources to offer Simmons a chance to compete for a Super Bowl as he enters the back nine of his career.