NFL rumors: Packers hint at making a splash via trade
Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst suggests the team could upgrade the roster via trade this offseason with their plethora of draft capital.
By Lior Lampert
The Green Bay Packers turned heads with an impressive stretch run this past season which ultimately led to a surprising appearance in the NFC Divisional Round. Now, the Packers enter the offseason with supreme confidence heading into 2024.
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst sees a window of opportunity after seeing his team exceed expectations in 2023, which has prompted him to suggest that Green Bay could make a splash move via the trade market this offseason when speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
NFL Rumors: Packers GM hints at splash trade
Gutekunst took part in a one-on-one interview for Green Bay’s social media pages, where he was asked about the Packers having five picks in the top 100 of this year’s NFL Draft, and his response was candid.
With so many valuable draft picks, Gutekunst feels that the Packers have “flexibility” to continue constructing their roster in various ways this offseason: “Whether it’s moving around within the draft or if there are veteran players out there that are available, that certainly could be a possibility as well,” he said.
It should be noted that this is not the first time Gutekunst has gone on the record to discuss the possibility of trading draft picks for a veteran player(s):
Considering Green Bay’s current salary cap situation and the looming contract extension of quarterback Jordan Love, who Spotrac projects to sign a four-year, $200 million deal, trading for established veterans could be a logical approach to improving the roster.
The Packers were a historically youthful team, the youngest of 14 playoff teams last season. By defeating the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend, Green Bay became the youngest franchise to win a postseason game since the 1970 NFL/AFL merger, per CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell. So, trading for vets could be helpful.
If Gutekunst’s comments throughout the offseason are any indication, the Packers will assuredly be taking and making calls to upgrade the roster via trade.