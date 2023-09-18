3 best moments of Adam Wainwright's St. Louis Cardinals career
With close to two decades in the books, Adam Wainwright is a sure bet Cardinals Hall of Famer. Here are the moments Cards fans will remember forever.
Best Adam Wainwright moments: 2. 28 complete games for the Cardinals
After the 2006 season, Wainwright converted to a starter for the Cardinals. In 2007, he was 14-12 with an ERA of 3.70 over 202 innings pitched. He had his first complete game that season. He had one in each of the next two seasons.
And in 2010, he threw five complete games and two shutouts.
He didn't pitch in 2011, missing out on the World Series run. But he did come back slowly in 2012, with three complete games and two shutouts. In 2013 he did it again with five complete games and two shutouts. In 2014, he had five complete games and three shutouts.
Wainwright was sidelined with an Achilles injury in 2015. He returned in 2016 with one complete game shutout, which fell on the night the Cardinals had a 2006 World Series reunion. Wainwright and his long-time catcher, Yadier Molina, put on quite the show that night.
Wainwright struggled over the next three seasons. In the COVID-19-shortened 2020, he had two complete games. In 2021, he had three complete games and one shutout. He had one complete game in 2022.
He hasn't had a complete game this season. And he's never had a no-hitter. It would be amazing to see him get both in one go in one of his final games, but his and the Cardinals' season thus far indicates that would be a huge ask. Just getting that 200th win will be great. Anything else, like a complete game, would be icing on the cake.