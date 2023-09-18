3 best moments of Adam Wainwright's St. Louis Cardinals career
With close to two decades in the books, Adam Wainwright is a sure bet Cardinals Hall of Famer. Here are the moments Cards fans will remember forever.
Best Adam Wainwright moments: 1. He relationship with Cardinals fans and teammates
The Cardinals will have a long goodbye weekend for their ace on the final weekend of the season. He will have a concert where he will perform music from his upcoming album. Fans got a taste of his singing talents when he sang the National Anthem on opening day at Busch Stadium.
There will likely be a pregame ceremony like the one received on Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina's final games in 2022. The ceremony will have many memorable moments to honor the extraordinary man.
He's done much for the global community through his Big League Impact organization. He won the Robert Clemente Award for his work with this organization.
It is hard to believe that trade in 2003 would still have such an impact to this day. Adam Wainwright has enormously impacted the Cardinals organization and fan base.
He will be missed but his work will live on in Cardinal lore for many years.